Khloe Kardashian gives birth to daughter

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The Cavaliers said Thursday they have excused Thompson from practice for the birth of his daughter. Kardashian’s representatives have not commented on the birth, which was first reported by TMZ.

The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson about the video. It is Thompson’s second child and the first for Kardashian.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

Congratulating her sister Kim Kardashian posted on Twitter, “💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL”

In February 2018, Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi Webster. Before that, in January, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago, in the world. Chicago was born via surrogacy.

Khloe Kardashian has always been quite a favourite of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans. The birth of her child comes only days after her partner, Tristan, has been embroiled in quite a lot of rumours of cheating on her.

