Just when you think you have seen everything of Kevin Spacey, he comes and manages to surprise you. That man of many talents plays the elderly J Paul Getty sporting a look in which he is hardly recognisable. This Ridley Scott directorial is based on the real-life kidnapping of John Paul Getty III by Italian the organized crime group ‘Ndrangheta. The film it’s his plot from a book titled Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J Paul Getty by John Pearson which has been adapted as a script by David Scarpa.

The trailer starts with the about-to-be-kidnapped man introducing the Getty family to the viewers. How being a Getty “is an extraordinary thing.” How his grandfather wasn’t just the “richest man in the world.” He was the “richest man in the history of the world.” But the narrator’s life is about to turn upside down when he is kidnapped by Italian mafia.

As Getty (the eldest) receives threats that the kidnappers will harm his grandson, he ignores them completely. When media persons ask him how much he would pay for his grandson’s release, Kevin Space’s Getty calmly answers, “Nothing.” Brokeback Mountain star Michelle Williams plays Gail Harris, the mother of John Paul Getty III. According to her, “I’m not a real Getty. I just married one.” Deepwater Horizon actor Mark Wahlberg plays Fletcher Chase, a man who works for the Gettys and offers his assistance to the terrified mother.

The film hits theaters on December 8 and the wait seems excruciating.

