Kevin Hart introduces his newborn son Kenzo Kash to the world with some adorable photos

Kevin Hart with his newborn baby boy Kenzo Hart. Kevin Hart with his newborn baby boy Kenzo Hart.

Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their first baby on November 21. Kevin took to Instagram to introduce his little bundle of joy to the world and shared some adorable pictures. The Jumanji 2 actor has named his newborn Kenzo Kash Hart.

The couple has been actively sharing their family pictures on social media and the latest pictures of the newborn son are taking the West by storm. Kevin already has two children, son Hendrix (10) and daughter Heaven (12), with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

“Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh .Wifey gets the amazing Photocred,” read the caption of a beautiful picture shared by Kevin Hart where he is seen cradling his son Kenzo.

In another black-and-white photo shared by Kevin, the poetic caption read, “You are a little miracle / Our beautiful baby boy. / We pray you’ll feel so safe and loved / Surrounded by our joy. / For we are blessed to hold you close / And feel your beating heart. / The little life we hoped for / How wonderful you are. / We raise our hearts with praise and thanks / For you our little gift. / May God’s peace surround you / As you wake and as you sleep. #Harts / And may you grow to live and love / And play your little part. / In this world may your light shine / And never be put out #Harts.”

In another photo shared by the comedian, the baby Hart is seen cuddling his mom Eniko.

On the work front, the 38-year-old actor is currently prepping up for his film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle which is slated to release on December 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd