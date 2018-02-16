Marvel President Kevin Feige confirms there will be more Black Panther movies

Kevin Feige confirms Black Pantehr sequel, says there are many stories to tell. Kevin Feige confirms Black Pantehr sequel, says there are many stories to tell.

Marvel’s latest offering Black Panther is out in the theaters and Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, couldn’t be prouder of the film that boasts of an extremely talented cast. In an interview to variety.com, Feige revealed that they had been planting easter eggs for the Wakandan universe since Iron Man 2, where they displayed “a map of Africa with a little pinpoint to where Wakanda is.” In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Klaue’s story of stealing vibranium from Wakanda was introduced as well and there was also a scene where Bruce Banner mispronounces Wakanda.

With Captain America: Civil War, they wanted a character who had no previous allegiance to Iron Man or Captain America and that is how they decided to introduce Black Panther in the movie.

Director Ryan Coogler is being applauded for his vision and Kevin Feige was quick to nod that he certainly wants Coogler to come back to direct the future instalments.

When asked how many more Black Panther films will the audience get to watch, Kevin did not give a number but said, “Panther has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell.”

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis is out in the theaters. The film has been getting an extremely positive response around the globe. This is also Marvel’s first African-American superhero film. Black Panther is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is a precursor to the highly awaited summer release, Avengers: Infinity War.

