Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad taken off for trivialising Black Lives Matter movement

Pepsi has apologized for their recent ad starring Kendall Jenner. Pepsi has apologized for their recent ad starring Kendall Jenner.

Pepsi’s new ad which was slammed for using the Black Lives Matter movement and had Kendall Jenner has been pulled off by the company, which also apologised on Twitter. In a note, the company wrote, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

In the video, the 21-year-old reality star is seen joining the protest on the street, leaving her modelling shoot. In the end, she approaches a line of police officers and offers one of the police officers a can of Pepsi as a symbolic peace offering and he accepts it. The advert was widely criticised for appearing to trivialise demonstrations aimed at tackling social justice causes.

New York Times reported Elle Hearns, the executive director of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and formerly an organizer for Black Lives Matter, said the ad “plays down the sacrifices people have historically taken in utilising protests.” Bernice King posted a picture of her father Martin Luther King Junior and wrote, “If only Daddy would have known about the power of Pepsi.”

Check out Pepsi’s post:

“Could you be any more blatant with the disrespect and appropriation of a movement, @pepsi? Is this a sick joke?!” another tweet said.

Social media has been constantly comparing the sequence where Kendall Jenner approaches the officers to the image of Ieshia Evans, a black woman who stood firm while being charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality in Baton Rouge, La., in July.

Check Bernice King’s post:

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

Earlier, Pepsi had said that the ad, which was produced by an in-house studio “captures the spirit and actions of those people that jump in to every moment.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd