Kelly Clarkson was incorrectly diagnosed with cancer the day before she won her first Grammy

Popular singer Kelly Clarkson has revealed she was incorrectly diagnosed with cancer in 2006. In fact, this news came as a huge shock to her the day before her first ever Grammy win. The pop singer won two Grammys that night for the Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Breakaway’ and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for ‘Since U Been Gone’.

In fact, she told Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast that she spent the entire day crying and her makeup had to be redone four times before her appearance at the awards function. She said, “I was just completely freaking out. Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.'”

However, when she visited the doctors the next day, they apologised for the confusion and explained that there was a mix up in the results. The most important day of any singer’s life is winning their first Grammys and that experience was ruined for Kelly. The ‘Because of You’ singer said, “The first time for an artist…as a kid watching the Grammys, that was a big dream! It was kind of the worst/greatest day. And the next day was also the worst/greatest day because I wanted to punch someone. I was like, ‘Who mixes up results? Why wouldn’t you test again?’ It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me. So, it’s kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap.”

This year, Clarkson has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Piece by Piece’ along with Justin Bieber for ‘Love Yourself’, Beyonce for ‘Hold up’, Adele for ‘Hello’, and Ariana Grande for ‘Dangerous Woman’. We hope that her experience this year turns out to be better than before.

