Keira Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean would be a disaster

Love Actually director Richard Curtis has revealed that Keira Knightley, who featured in the 2003 romantic comedy, was not sure about the success of the Johnny Depp-starrer. Love Actually director Richard Curtis has revealed that Keira Knightley, who featured in the 2003 romantic comedy, was not sure about the success of the Johnny Depp-starrer.

Actress Keira Knightley once thought that her blockbuster film Pirates of the Caribbean would be a disaster. Love Actually director Richard Curtis has revealed that Knightley, who featured in the 2003 romantic comedy, was not sure about the success of the Johnny Depp-starrer, reported Entertainment Weekly. When we shot the film, I remember Keira Knightley saying that her next project was ‘some pirate thing — probably a disaster,'” Curtis said.

The writer-director also mentioned that Andrew Lincoln, who famously professed his love to Knightley with cue cards in “Love Actually,” “had never come across, let alone killed, the Walking Dead.”

Meanwhile, Director Richard Curtis has reunited with the Love Actually cast for a special short film being produced for the British charity Comic Relief. The short, titled Red Nose Day Actually,”will see stars including Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Bill Nighy reprise the characters they played in the Working Title hit, released in most markets by Universal, which grossed nearly USD 250 million worldwide, reported Variety.

Also Read: Anupam Kher gifts mother her dream house in Shimla, watch video

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing ‘Red Nose Day’ specials of TV things I’ve worked on,” said Curtis, who co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 alongside comedian and actor Lenny Henry. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK.and America.”The short film, currently in production, will screen as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2017 charity telethon on March 24 on BBC One.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now