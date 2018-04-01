Bill and Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter discuss the possibility of a third film

Keanu Reeves said the characters are “little older now” and a “little afraid”. Keanu Reeves said the characters are “little older now” and a “little afraid”.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the stars of the 1989 time-travelling comedy series Bill & Ted, have hinted at the possibility of a third film. The first film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989 with Reeves playing the role of Ted Theodore Logan and Winter as Bill S Preston. The duo reunited for a second film Bill & Ted’s Bogus Adventure which hit the theatres in 1991.

Now, almost 30 years later, the two actors discussed the possibility of a third film during Untold Stories issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine. They were joined by original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The new film, tentatively titled Face the Music, would spring from the end of Excellent Adventure, when futuristic mentor Rufus (played by George Carlin) has told the two teenagers that they would write music that would turn the world into a utopia.

“You’re told you’re gonna save the world. And now you’re 50 and you haven’t done it. Now they’re married, and it affects their marriages, and it affects their relationships with their kids, and it affects their everything,” Matheson said.

Reeves said the characters are “little older now” and a “little afraid”. “There’s certain comparisons. A rock band that never goes to the place it thought it was going to get to. Having that moment in their life of going: ‘Do we try to get there, or give up the dream?” Winter said.

Solomon said the Face the Music will be a “kind of like A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted. Looking at their lives, and really kind of rediscovering what they’re about”.

With producers such as Steven Soderbergh aboard the project, the filmmakers are will be meeting with financiers. “I love the characters so much. You can’t go wrong with: ‘Be excellent to each other.’ And: ‘Party on!’ I mean, it might actually be the beginning, one of the first examples of contemporary modern apocalyptic art,” Reeves said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App