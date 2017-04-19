Katy Perry picks Hindu goddess Kali to express her ‘current mood’, leaves Indian fans fuming. See pic

Katy Perry’s post about her current mood offends Indian fans. Katy Perry’s post about her current mood offends Indian fans.

Pop singer Katy Perry posted a picture of Hindu Goddess Kali on her Instagram page and captioned it, “current mood”. Katy has always known to have admired Hindu traditions, customs and even married her ex-husband Russell Brand in Rajasthan. The 2010 wedding was based on typical Hindu rituals, complete with pheras and a pandit, who officiated the couple’s union as well. She also has a Sanskrit tattoo, “Anuugacchati Pravaha”, which means “Go with the flow”. So contextually speaking, the picture she posted reflects her current mood.

See | Katy Perry Instagram post

Within minutes, the singer’s post was flooded with hateful comments about how she doesn’t know anything about the goddess in question. Some even pointed out that this is offensive and the suggested the “Roar” singer delete the picture immediately. Some called her satanic and hoped she would not stray from the path of righteousness (no kidding), and others just questioned if she even knew the meaning of the picture. And so, Indians did what humans normally do and swore at her, her family, her pets and her neighbours too if possibly.

The hatred Katy received on the Instagram post was however balanced with fans who stood up for her choice of picture. For every negative comment on the post – there was a positive comment where fans applauded her interest in a different religion. Some even commended her knowledge about the religion in question.

Katy Perry, whose recent single “Chained to the Rhythm” created a storm with its unique publicity – fans had to seek out disco balls chained outside Moulin Rouge in Paris, San Francisco, Leicester Square, London and more. The artist is currently working on her fifth album.

