Singer Katy Perry and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom get cosy at an event. Are they back together?

Singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might be going back to each other. Well, that’s what their latest set of pictures and public appearances are hinting at. The two have sparked speculations that they are back together after they were spotted getting up close and personal at a music gig at Los Angeles. They were allegedly getting cosy at Ed Sheeran’s concert at Staples Center last week, reports eonline.com.

Perry and Bloom dated for about 10 months and their representatives announced they had called it quits in February. A fan’s photographs of the two in the crowd, with Perry appearing to lean back against Bloom, were posted on Instagram. They had floor seats and both wore black baseball caps.

A witness said: “They definitely seemed like they’re back together. They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses. They looked like they were having the time of their lives. People didn’t really bug her. I don’t really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff.”

Recently Katy Perry had opened up during an interview and expressed that she has had “sing-offs” with her former beaus in the past and that she tends to make up songs while showering.

“I’ve had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That’s very fun — singing in the shower and scrubbing My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they’re about unrequited love. I started out on tour last time and I couldn’t perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset,” Perry told W magazine. The 32-year-old says she cries to her own songs.

On what inspires her songs, Perry says there are three different things which help her in penning her tracks. “From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower.”

(With inputs from IANS)

