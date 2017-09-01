Kate Winslet claims she shot in tougher conditions than Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant

Kate Winslet says she had to face tougher condition than her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in The Mountain Between Us. Kate Winslet says she had to face tougher condition than her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in The Mountain Between Us.

Actress Kate Winslet feels proud that she got a chance to shoot her upcoming film The Mountain Between Us in tougher conditions than her long time friend and Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio faced while filming The Revenant.

DiCaprio won the Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for the survival and revenge drama film The Revenant which was his first ever. An Alejandro G. Iñárritu directorial, the film itself won a total of three Academy Awards out of 12 nominations. For the film, DiCaprio had shot in several gruelling filming locations in Canada, Argentina and United States

However, Winslet says she faced harsher conditions while shooting alongside The Wire and Thor star Idris Elba, reports people.com. Winslet, who was not prepared for the freezing temperatures in the remote landscapes of British Columbia, said, “We weren’t ready for how hard those environments were to actually work in. I’ve heard Leo say similar things about The Revenant. The Mountain Between Us is directed by Dutch Palestinian filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad

“We had quite a lot of crew who were from that film (The Revenant), and they did go so far as to say that ‘this is tougher’, which we were quite proud of.”

Winslet portrays a soon-to-be married journalist named Alex Martin in the film, while Elba plays a surgeon named Ben Bass. In the film, Winslet and Elba’s characters who after surviving a plane crash are stranded in High Uintas Wilderness, injured and in harsh weather conditions.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi is going to score The Mountain Between Us. The film will hit theaters on October 6.

