Kate Winslet to play famed WWII correspondent Lee Miller

Actor Kate Winslet is all set to star in an yet-to-be-titled biopic about Lee Miller, the renowned American photographer and correspondent who was a leading figure in chronicling World War II for Vogue magazine.

The 41-year-old actor will play the model-artiste, who brought the world’s attention to the atrocities committed in the Nazi concentration camps through her photographs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will narrate the life story of Miller, as told by her son, Antony Penrose, in the only authorised biography, ‘The Lives of Lee Miller’.

It will be fully funded by eOne and produced by Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Hopscotch Features alongside Winslet. “I am delighted to work with Kate Winslet, eOne and Hopscotch to share the life story of my mother, Lee Miller.

“Their integrity and respect for the truth has earned them the absolute trust of myself and my family and we have allowed access to all aspects of our lives and history through interviews, our personal papers and material held in The Lee Miller Archives and The Roland Penrose Archive, the latter being part of The Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh,” Penrose said.

Winslet has earlier worked in another film set against the backdrop of WWII, ‘Reader’ (2008) for which she received the Oscar for Best Actress. With this biopic, she will join a growing league of British female actors who are set to play noted war correspondents.

Earlier this year, Rosamund Pike signed up for in ‘A Private War’ as famed U S correspondent Marie Colvin and Carey Mulligan was roped in to play Australian reporter Kate Webb.

