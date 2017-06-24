Kate Winslet stopped from filming with a mountain lion

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba starrer The Mountain Between Us releases on October 6 this year. Kate Winslet and Idris Elba starrer The Mountain Between Us releases on October 6 this year.

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet was good with shooting a scene with a mountain lion for her new movie The Mountain Between Us, but the producers and her husband Ned Rocknroll did not let her go close to the animal. The 41-year-old will star opposite Idris Elba in plane crash survival story The Mountain Between Us and for one particular scene, Winslet’s character, photojournalist Alex Martin, comes face-to-face with a big cat in the wilderness, reports dailymail.co.uk. “They never let the lion into the plane while I was in there. I was up for it. But the studio was like, ‘No! It is not going to happen’,” Winslet said.

Revealing how her husband thought it was a joke when he saw signs warning the cast and crew that there would be “cougars on set”, she added: “It had a warning which read ‘cougars on set today. Nobody wears red. No loud noises. No food or drink on set.’ He thought it was a joke. And I said, ‘It’s not a joke.’ He did not want those lions close to me at all.” The Mountain Between Us is a love story from director Hany Abu-Assad and based on the novel by the same name by Charles Martin.

Earlier, Winslet had said that she found that shooting for The Mountain Between Us was much harder than it had been for Titanic. Kate Winslet plays a photojournalist and Idris Elba plays surgeon respectively. They are stranded in the wilderness after their plane is crashed, and they have to survive extremely cold conditions in High Uintas Wilderness. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Charles Martin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App