Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio quote Titanic lines to each other

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet has said that she and her long-time friend Leonardo DiCaprio still quote the lines from cult classic Titanic to each other, even 20 years after the movie’s release. The 40-year-old actor said the two co-stars often share “stupid things” with each other, which would be hard for people to believe, reported E! online.

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’

“I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” Kate Winslet told Glamour magazine. Besides Titanic, the duo have also featured in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet remain one of the best on screen romantic couples. The cast of Titanic had recently gathered to talk about saving icebergs and soon everyone on social media laughed at the hilarious irony of the situation.

Both the actors have won the prestigious Oscar Award but not for Titanic. While Kate Winslet had won the award for her role in Reader, Leonardo DiCaprio finally broke the Oscar jinx when he won the award for his performance in The Revenant. On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio recently got roped in to play Leonardo Da Vinci in an upcoming biopic.

