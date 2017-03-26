Kate Winslet extremely intuitive, emotional: John Downer

Kate Winslet has narrated the documentary — which tells the story of an emperor penguin chick battling for survival in Antarctic region — and also highlights climatic changes. Kate Winslet has narrated the documentary — which tells the story of an emperor penguin chick battling for survival in Antarctic region — and also highlights climatic changes.

Actress Kate Winslet is “an extremely intuitive and emotional person”, apart from being a master in her craft, says John Downer, director of the documentary “Snow Chick – A Penguins Tale”. Winslet has narrated the documentary — which tells the story of an emperor penguin chick battling for survival in Antarctic region — and also highlights climatic changes. The documentary will air in India on Sony BBC Earth on April 1.

“I met Kate Winslet long time ago. We hit it off so well. She is such a wonderful person and a fine actress. It’s the freshness she brings to the show,” Downer told IANS over email from Britain.Downer also pointed out how Winslet’s voice in the series “personifies her own inner feeling”.

He added: “One great thing about her is the fact that though she hasn’t seen the film but her voice personifies her own inner feeling about the snow chick’s emotion. She isn’t just reading the lines but actually is feeling it. She is an extremely intuitive and emotion person at the same time an amazing actress which comes across when she speaks and narrates.”Downer says he wants people to know and understand the “harsh environment” that they shot in.

Also Read: Keira Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean would be a disaster

“People must also understand the complexities of the climate that the production has to face. We would want them to empathise with the crew and at the same time enjoy the cute penguins,” he added. Kate Winslet has acted in some many successful movies including The Revolutionary Road, Titanic and The Reader.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now