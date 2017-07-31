Kate Beckinsale’s alleged stalker arrested

Kate Beckinsale’s alleged stalker Terry Lee Repp apparently has a history of stalking. Kate Beckinsale’s alleged stalker Terry Lee Repp apparently has a history of stalking.

A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking actor Kate Beckinsale. Terry Lee Repp, 45, a resident of Iowa, was taken in custody at Tampa Bay Comic Con on July 29 on suspicion of following the Underworld actor, who was supposed to be present at the event, reported TMZ. The accused was booked on Saturday morning on a USD 5,000 bond after he turned up at the Convention Centre, a few hours before Beckinsale, 44, took to the stage for a Q&A session. The actor headed to the police station to file a report against Repp, due to which she postponed the session for several hours. But she made her scheduled appearance later.

As per police reports, Repp has a history of following and harassing (the actor) and came to Tampa in an effort to continue the harassing behaviour. “Repp made physical contact with the victim during an event in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2016. During this encounter, Repp touched the victim’s back and made a statement to the victim in reference to stabbing her.

“(He) appears to have an irrational obsession with (Beckinsale) and has travelled across the country in an effort to harass her. Repp’s actions caused the victim substantial emotional distress and caused her to fear for her safety. Repp has been charged with stalking and was booked into Orient Road Jail,” the statement read. A Florida judge called for the charge on the accused to be upgraded to a felony from misdemeanour stalking as the alleged offence qualifies as “aggravated stalking”.

Kate Beckingsale’s film The Only Living Boy in New York is going to be released on August 11.

