I was delusional about my acting abilities: Karen Gillan

Actor Karen Gillan has said that she was ”delusional” about her acting abilities as she thought she was better than her contemporaries.

The 30-year-old actor gained success after starring in three series of ‘Doctor Who’ as the sidekick of Amy Pond. She has since starred in Hollywood hits like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.

Gillan, who is now preparing for her directorial debut film “The Party’s Just Beginning”, told Guardian that she soon realised that she had a lot of personal work to do in order to improve her acting skills.

”I was delusional about my own acting abilities. When I was acting, I was really confident that I was good at it. I had suffered so many rejections, but it’s like it has never phased me,” Gillan said.

“Then I had an awakening when I realised I wasn’t as good as I thought I was – I watched myself in something and thought, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible, I need to get back to work on this and figure out how this is done.”’ she added.

Gillan, who co-starred Tom Hanks and Emma Watson in “The Circle”, said it was Hanks who reassured her about her acting prowess.

“There was a moment recently when Tom Hanks and I did this film called ‘The Circle’ and he came up to me and told me I was good. And it was one of those life moments. Maybe I’ve achieved some of what I wanted to, after realising how s**t I was,” Gillan said.

