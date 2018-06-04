Kanye West opens up about his mental condition

Kanye West talks about his mental health after his listening party. Kanye West talks about his mental health after his listening party.

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he was diagnosed with a mental condition when he was 39. He called it a “superpower”.

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” Kanye, now 40, said during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy following the 40-year-old rapper’s party for his latest album “YE”, reports people.com. After clarifying that he was diagnosed with a mental condition, Kanye added: “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

Although the musician declined to specify what he had been diagnosed with during the interview, Kanye had already confirmed on his new album that he is bipolar, calling it his “superpower”. The album’s artwork, which he shot on his way to the listening party, features an image of the mountains with a lime green text overlay reading, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

In the interview, West also talked about the backlash he got for suggesting slavery is “a choice” during an interview with TMZ. The rapper said he completely redid the interview with TMZ. He added, “It was just too sensitive.”

The listening party had all his friends and fans including big names like Chris Rock, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, 2Chainz and his supportive wife Kim Kardashian West. The album has seven songs which talk about Kanye’s mental condition, his drug addiction and the Triston Thompson scandal among other topics. The lines hinting at the scandal “All the thots on the Christian Mingle that’s what almost got Tristan single” has been creating a lot of buzz of Twitter.

(with inputs from ANI)

