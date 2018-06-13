Follow Us:
Kanye West gets the Deadpool treatment

In a Twitter exchange, Kanye West praised the Deadpool movies but questioned if the soundtrack used in the film sounded like his own music. Ryan Reynolds gave a sarcastic response and we're wondering if Kanye got his drift.

Published: June 13, 2018
Kanye West has professed his fandom for the Deadpool movies but it looks like he is yet to get on board with the sarcastic side of Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool films have performed phenomenally at the worldwide box office and much credit goes to Reynolds’ witty repartee both on screen as well as off-screen.

Kanye recently tweeted, “I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool …” He followed up the tweet with, “your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time.”

Celine Dion created Ashes for the soundtrack of Deadpool 2 and it looked like West was referring to the same. To Kanye’s tweet, Ryan responded, “Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion.”

For those who have been following Reynolds’ witty responses on Twitter, this response was clearly a sarcastic statement. But for someone who is active as Kanye on social media, we wonder if he ever understood what Reynolds actually meant. The character of Deadpool is known for his sharp one-liners but Reynolds maintains that persona on his social media profiles as well.

Celine then jumped into this conversation and replied, “Hmm, “Ashes (Yeezy Remix)” does have a nice ring to it… – Céline xx…”

