Justin Timberlake reveals he doesn’t have a normal childhood

Justin Timberlake’s been rummaging more and more in those memories — and how, when he was 10, his childhood took its abrupt swerve toward the unusual. Justin Timberlake’s been rummaging more and more in those memories — and how, when he was 10, his childhood took its abrupt swerve toward the unusual.

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has said that he does not want his son Silas to go through the same childhood trauma which the star has experienced. Lately, since the birth of his son, Timberlake’s been rummaging more and more in those memories — and how, when he was 10, his childhood took its abrupt swerve toward the unusual, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did freak me up,” Timberlake said.

Recalling the very first time he got chased by a mob of shrieking teenage girls, the 36-year-old star said, “I was about 15 or 16 years old. We’d just given a concert in Germany at a festival on this huge field.

“And we were in the tour bus afterward, driving on a dirt road, and I looked out the window and saw all these young, impressionable females running after the bus. I think we can all agree that I did not have a normal childhood.”