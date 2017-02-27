Oscars 2017: Justin Timberlake performs on ‘Trolls’ song

Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from “Trolls” at the Oscars. Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from “Trolls” at the Oscars.

Justin Timberlake kickstarted the Academy Award ceremony with a groovy performance on his Oscar-nominated song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”. In a move that was breaking away from the traditional opening acts, Timberlake made an entry from the back of the hall with a group of dancers for his energetic performance. As Timberlake made it to the stage, he brought everyone to their feet and made them dance to his tunes including Meryl Streep, Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Taraji P Henson.

He then went on to introduce the host of the ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel. The Oscars have started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theater and interacting with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The singer had promised a politics-free opening to the 89th annual Oscars, and he delivered. Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the mood light in his opening, telling Timberlake that if his former bandmates in ‘N Sync were watching, they’d let him back into the band. Kimmel didn’t stray entirely from politics, and urged audience members to reach out to someone with opposite views from them. He also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist.

Apart from Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda will perform ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Moana in a duet with Auli’i Cravalho; Sting will perform ‘The Empty Chair’ from Jim: The James Foley Story; and John Legend will perform ‘City of Stars’ and ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ from La La Land at the Oscars this year.