Justin Theroux sues neighbour for blackmail, and noise issues

Actress Jennifer Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux has sued their neighbour for $350,000 and punitive damages.

Theroux took the action in response to what he sees as the neighbour’s inappropriate response when the man was angered by the noise caused by renovations at Theroux’s upstairs apartment, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Justin and Jennifer Aniston are making renovations to their Greenwich Village co-op, and that’s not sitting well with their neighbour who lives downstairs. In the suit, Justin says the neighbor’s been complaining that the sound-proofing materials used in Theroux’s pad aren’t good enough. He demands that Justin spend extra to upgrade.

Theroux has been having adjustments made to the Greenwich Village place, and his downstairs neighbour was reportedly infuriated by the noise this caused. In response, the neighbour has demanded Theroux to provide funds of up to $30,000 for sound-proofing, according to sources.

Theroux said that after he declined to shell out the funds, the neighbour set out to antagonise the construction workers making the renovations.

Justin Refused to give in, and the neighbor launched a nasty campaign. He even threatened to cut the water and electricity lines that run to Justin’s roof deck, harassing construction workers at the home and perhaps, maybe, worst of all, threatening to prune Justin’s beloved ivy.

There was also an email exchange between them which was obvious blackmailing. He wrote in the email, “Opening the door to a broad range of allegations that would become publicly available, and which would not please Justin or his wife or their respective publicists.”

