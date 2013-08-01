Justin Theroux has amazing parental instincts: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston says she already feels married to fiance Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston,44,who will tie the knot with Theroux soon,said he has got amazing parental instincts,reported Radar online.

“… Justin,for instance,has extremely amazing paternal instincts. Because (growing up) he had to sort of become the parent. I think when you have to become the parent when you’re a younger person,you learn those instincts,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston said she finally understood what all she needs in life.

“You actually deserve to have a family. And once you meet yourself,and truly love yourself,then you attract that. And look,I mean,the two of us have found these two,beautiful,loving,open people,” she said.

