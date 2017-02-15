Justin Bieber to perform in Mumbai on May 10

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber

CANADIAN SINGER Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10 as part of the Asia leg of his world tour.

According to an official statement from Arjun Jain, director of White Fox India, the promoter of the tour, Bieber will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Apart from Mumbai, the Asia leg of Bieber’s highly-successful ‘Purpose World Tour’ will cover Tel Aviv and Dubai. The tour has so far covered the USA, Canada and Japan.

“Justin Bieber will be bringing an extraordinarily epic show that India has not witnessed in recent times,” the statement read.

As part of the tour, the singer, who is currently performing in Mexico, will travel across South America, Australia and New Zealand before proceeding to Asia, Africa and Europe.

In Mumbai, Bieber is likely to perform on some his hits such as Where Are U Now, Boyfriend, and Baby, among others.

Tickets for the concert will be available from February 22 and prices will start from Rs 4,000.