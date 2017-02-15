Justin Bieber to perform in India: From tickets to Bollywood participation, 10 things you need to know

Justin Bieber’s concert in India as a part of his Purpose World Tour is one of the most-awaited events of the year. Justin Bieber’s concert in India as a part of his Purpose World Tour is one of the most-awaited events of the year.

Beliebers in India are going batty over the news of Justin Bieber coming to India as a part of his Purpose World Tour. He is currently performing in Mexico and will be travelling across South America, Australia, New Zealand, Tel Aviv, Dubai and will be performing in India on May 10, 2017, as a part of the Asia leg of his tour. Here are 10 things you need to know about this epic tour!

1. The tickets for the concert can be pre-booked from February 22 onward.

2. The price of the tickets could be anywhere above Rs 4,000

3. This concert would be the biggest ticketed live gig with an investment of $4 million in India.

4. The tickets are expected to be sold out within 24 hours of opening the registrations.

5. The expected number of people to attend the concert is between 1 and 1.5 lakh, which wasn’t even seen at the Global Citizen Festival with a line up of artistes like Coldplay, Demi Lovato, A.R. Rahman and Jay Z.

6. The world tour marks the success of Justin Bieber’s fourth album ‘Purpose’. This album created many records — from being the most streamed album on Spotify in one week to most played song on Spotify!

Watch | Justin Bieber performs in India as a part of Purpose World Tour

7. The concert is set to take place at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai and the Purpose World Tour spanning more than a year will be hitting 50 cities or more across the globe!

8. The World tour kick-started on March 2016 and the first performance was at Seattle. The fans were mind blown by Bieber.

Also read | Justin Bieber to perform in Mumbai

9. Some of the numbers expected to be performed at the tour from his previous concerts are ‘Mark My Words’, ‘As Long As Love Me’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Purpose’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Baby’, and ‘What do you mean?’

10. Just like the Global Citizen Festival, it is likely that Bollywood stars will be a part of the line up for this concert as well. Reports suggest that DJ Martin Garrix, close pal of Justin will also be travelling with the ‘Crown Prince of Pop’!

