You can watch Justin Bieber’s concert for Rs 4000 but Rs 76000 takes you backstage

Are you a Justin Bieber fan worrying over how to collect Rs. 76000 in order to watch your icon perform live in front of you? Well, you don’t have to sweat anymore. While rumours are rife that Justin’s concert ticket prices might go up to freaking Rs. 76,000, let us tell you that it is not true. According to BookMyShow.com, Diamond slot seats for the concert will go for Rs 25,000 and not any higher.

A source told us, “Basically, you have to pay Rs 76,000 only if you want to have a tour of the backstage. The tickets for Diamond category would only cost Rs. 25,200.” So, now you know how much you really have to collect to watch Bieber perform.

To be held on May 10, 2017 at Mumbai’s DY Patil stadium, the concert will be Bieber’s first in India and is a part of his Purpose world tour. The ticket categories for the concert have been divided into Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver which would cost Rs 25, 200, Rs 15,400, Rs 10,080 and Rs 7,700 respectively while the general category would cost you Rs 4,060.

However, there are some VVIP tickets too, which are divided into three categories. While tickets worth Rs 76,79o include a pre- show backstage tour, VVIP 2 are worth Rs 58,030 and VVIP 3 worth Rs 36,505.

Earlier, Coldplay concert ticket was also rumoured to be as expensive as Rs 1 Lakh. However, they too cost Rs. 25200 max.

Well, rumours also suggest that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the trio of Student Of The Year, would perform with Justin Bieber. We have to wait and watch if this rumour come true.

According to IANS, the 22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter will perform hits like ‘Where Are Ace Now’, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Company’, ‘As Long As You Love Me’, ‘What Do You Mean?’, ‘Baby’ and ‘Purpose’.

