Justice League new trailer: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg are up in arms. But where is Superman?

Throughout the week, DC Entertainment had been teasing the fans with posters and teasers of its upcoming biggest superheroes film — Justice League. And now, a new trailer is finally here with witty one-liners and swooping action scenes. Special mention to Batman, whose antics in the mega film has got us excited again, as it features everything that you have been waiting for. Yes, it has all your favourite superheroes right there standing together geared up against all odds. It even has journalist Lois Lane. But, no sign of Superman has surely left the fans curious.

Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince form an alliance to save the Earth again, but Wonder Woman warns that the threat has already entered Earth and therefore they need to bring out their superhero self and gear up with an army.

After watching Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne’s faith is restored in humanity as he realises it’s not possible to face the greater enemy without teaming up with metahumans. Batman and Wonder Woman come to seek metahumans who can fight against the newly awakened threat. But it seems, even the amalgamation of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may not be enough to save the planet that has already been destroyed by alien creatures.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and features Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Out of all the dialogues that have been delivered in the trailer, The Flash seemed to have had the best question for Batman.

” What are your superpowers again,” he asked.

“I’m rich,” replied a haughty Bruce Wayne.

Justice League will release in November, 2017.

