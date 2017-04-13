Justice League new poster: Batman and Wonder Woman lead team of superheroes, but Superman still missing. See pic

Justice League new poster: Ahead the film’s release, filmmakers keep us on the edge of our seats with encrypted poster. Justice League new poster: Ahead the film’s release, filmmakers keep us on the edge of our seats with encrypted poster.

When the trailer for Justice League landed a few weeks ago, it became clear that DC Entertainment was not taking things for granted this time. While the excitement of DC fans soared, it also became clear that the film is going to give a tough competition to Marvel’s Avengers. But the absence of Superman did pinch many, who wondered what would be the fate of the biggest superhero of the DC world, and whether or not he would feature in Justice League, given the cliffhanger of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Justice League makers have now released a new poster, and the mystery around Superman has only gone one notch higher. Yes, the Man of Steel continues to remain absent even this time, despite the poster being loaded with all the other fighters that DC is proud of – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg. In the poster, we see Batman and Wonder Woman heading the team of superheroes and looking forward to something. As the sun shines on them, their eyes are on a target which could be a battle they are ready to take or a sign that it’s a new beginning without Superman.

Unite the League… New poster of #JusticeLeague released… 17 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/i0UVtyZMcI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2017

Director Zack Snyder has revealed that Superman will be part of the movie after he was killed in the climax battle with Doomsday in the last film – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Ever since the trailer of the film is out, people have been going gaga over it. In a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, a maximum number of people expressed their will and excitement to watch Justice League over Avengers: Infinity War. While its first trailer was released last year at the San Diego Comic Con, the new trailer gave us a hint that the film would fill up our creative appetite. The highlight of the new trailer was a conversation between Bruce Wayne (Batman) and Barry Allen (The Flash) in which the speedster asks Wayne about his superpowers and the multi billionaire replies – ‘I am rich.’

