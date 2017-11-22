Justice League actor Jason Momoa wants to stay away from criticism

Jason Momoa was seen as Aquaman in Justice League. Jason Momoa was seen as Aquaman in Justice League.

Jason Momoa has defended Justice League amid criticism that his character Aquaman’s backstory was cut from the movie. Momoa contented that the DC movie was an ensemble of various superheroes and not a solo film.

“A lot of things got cut. But it’s not my movie. It’s a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn’t get in,” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. “It could have been two movies. We had some stuff with William Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king. There was no need for it because you’re going to see it in Aquaman. It’s not an Aquaman movie,” he added.

Justice League, which also features actors Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Jeremy Irons, has been panned by the critics, but Momoa said he is not bothered about the negativity.

“I try to stay away from what people say. Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well,’ and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help,” he said.

The film has however received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. Jason Momoa will be next seen in DC’s superhero film Aquaman which will hit the screens in December 2018 and also in an action thriller Braven.

