Justice League international trailer: Move over Hela, DC’s villain Steppenwolf gives shivers. Watch video

It is raining superhero movies! Once Thor: Ragnarok gets out of the way on November 3, pop culture obsessives will turn their hungry gaze onto Justice League, the first big movie in in the DC extended Universe (DCEU) that started with Man of Steel and continued with Batman vs Superman, Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. It brings together the most powerful DC superheroes, two of which have literally divine origins and are basically gods and goddesses: Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Of course we are pumped to see this film and the makers keep giving us tantalising pictures and clips to keep up our interest. The latest is the international trailer that will most likely be the final trailer.

As mentioned, many Justice League superheroes are godlike in their powers. So they do need a proper villain to really feel threatened as there will not be a need to fight as a team then. The same remix of The Beatles’ timeless song “Come Together” that was played in the first trailer of the film also plays in the international trailer. It has Steppenwolf (played by Ciarán Hinds) wreaking destruction on Earth. ”

This world will fall,” he claims, “Like all the others.” You can also detect the familiar voice of Ciarán Hinds when a man pleads with Steppenwolf to spare him as “I have a family.” The general of Darkseid wonders, more to himself, “Why does everyone keep telling me that?”

Steppenwolf is a formidable enemy and as Wonder Woman recalls he has invaded Themyscira long before she was born. An alien with an incredible amount of strength, he comes from Apokolips, a deadly planet ruled by Darkseid, Steppenwolf’s nephew and the primary antagonist of DC Extended Universe. So is the Justice League up to it? They better be, because Darkseid will not keep quiet for too long and if the heroes cannot defeat Steppenwolf and his army of parademons, they better forget overcoming Darkseid.

