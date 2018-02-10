Justice League deleted scene shows Superman’s black suit

Justice League was a huge disappointment. Justice League was a huge disappointment.

Justice League was one of the most expensive movies of all time, and sadly for fans and the studio Warner Bros, the returns were nowhere near they had hoped. This movie for the first time brought together DC’s most powerful superheroes, but various factors made it a mess, albeit an enjoyable one. Critics brought up weak villain, uneven tone, and poor CGI.

One of the reasons Justice League was doomed to fail was that it was a vision of two vastly different directors. It was being directed by Zack Snyder first, but after he had to drop out of the project after a family tragedy, Joss Whedon, who was already writing the movie, was invited to direct. The resulting movie was neither a purely Zack Snyder movie, nor a Joss Whedon one.

Zack Snyder fans have been clamouring for a ‘Snyder Cut’ of the film for a while now. They believe that Zack Snyder would have made a perfect Justice League movie, and it was Joss Whedon who ruined it. While not exactly a Zack Snyder cut, these fans may get a few deleted scenes in the movie.

A scene, that is shorter than a minute, and that is available on the internet shows Superman’s fabled black suit. Henry Cavill, who played the role of Superman in the film, had teased a black suit on his Instagram account. But the finished product did not have anything to do with the suit.

The clip (above) answers the question. Whether Warner Bros and DC had intended anything more than a glimpse of the black suit, we do not know. For those who do not know, black Superman is canon. He wore the black suit after his resurrection in the series The Death of Superman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd