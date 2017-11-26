Justice League actor Joe Manganiello shares Deathstroke photo

Joe Manganiello certainly looks the part as Deathstroke. Joe Manganiello certainly looks the part as Deathstroke.

First of all, for those who are yet to see Justice League, there are spoilers, so read this after you have watched it. We hope you stayed till the end of credits to watch the short and sweet scene that involves Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor (yes, he is out and without hair now, like the comic-book counterpart) conferring with a mysterious figure that turned out to be a fan favourite character among DC fans, the mercenary and assassin Deathstroke. Joe Manganiello shared a photo of him as the character on his Twitter handle. Needless to say, he looks the part and the costume is just perfect. But more on him later.

Basically, what this post-credit scene means is Lex offered Deathstroke to create what he put as “a league of our own” in an answer to the Justice League. It may be Injustice League, which as the name suggests stands for the values that are opposite to those of Justice League. We might expect characters like The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and so on apart from Lex Luthor and Deathstroke.

Now, let us come to Deathstroke. This is not the first time the character is being portrayed in live-action. We last saw Manu Bennett playing the character in the CW TV series Arrow. His real name is Slade Wilson and he was first introduced as the villain of Teen Titans, which you can think of teenage version of Justice League. Since then, the character has been pitted against top-tier superheroes like Batman. Marvel’s Wade Wilson, better known as Deadpool, is considered by many as the rip-off of Deathstroke. And the two characters do look remarkably similar.

Chances are we will not see Deathstroke until The Batman, the origin story of the Caped Crusader directed by Matt Reeves that may or may not star Ben Affleck. And we can be certain that the next threat Justice League will face is the Injustice League (or whatever they decide to name it). Are you excited to see Injustice League in action?

