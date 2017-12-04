Jurassic World The Fallen Kingdom teaser has dinosaurs running amok, watch video

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom will hit the theatres on June 22, 2018 Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom will hit the theatres on June 22, 2018

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom makers have released a teaser for the upcoming film that has left the fans excited and yet demanding more. In a nutshell, the clip that mostly involves a lot of running in its 16 seconds has accomplished what a teaser is supposed to do – make fans pumped up about the film and at the same time not revealing much about the plot. The trailer, that is due this Friday, should make things clearer.

Last month, we saw a short clip in which we could see Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady finding a baby raptor cute. It is strange that he still does not know that the baby would become a ruthless predator that will gobble him up the first chance it gets.

Anyway, the teaser shows Owen Grady running from rampaging dinosaurs, screaming in terror, “Run! Run!” to Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing and Justice Smith’s scientist while a mountain with an erupting volcano stands in the background. Funnily, the dinosaurs themselves seem to be running from something too. It may be the volcano, but it may also be a Tyrannosaurus rex or a genetic hybrid much like the one we saw in the first film.

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum who will reprise his role of Dr Ian Malcolm from the original trilogy. Goldblum, who recently appeared in widely praised role of the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, has said that his role is small in the film, but how small? Probably we will get to see him in action once the trailer is out.

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom will hit the theatres on June 22, 2018 and it may turn out to be the biggest film of the year alongside Avengers: Infinity War. Jurassic World stands at the fourth position in the highest-grossing films list.

