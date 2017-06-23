Jurassic World sequel gets official title

The director of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had shared this image on Twitter The director of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had shared this image on Twitter Related News JA Bayona to helm ‘Jurassic World’ sequel

‘Furious 7’ named the most mistake-filled movie of 2015 Jurassic World sequel not to be limited to theme parks Jurassic World sequel officially has a title: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new poster for the upcoming film includes a tag line, ‘Life finds a way.’ This tagline originated from a famous line of dialogue from the first film starring Same Neill and Laura Dern. Director J A Bayona known for The Impossible and A Monster Calls is directing the film, which is scheduled to hit the US theatres on June 22 next year, reported Variety.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from the last movie, while Jeff Goldblum, who appeared in the 1993 film Jurassic Park as a side actor and as a lead in The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 has joined the sequel. His character, a mathematician and chaotician Ian Malcolm, was the one who spoke the tagline ‘Life Finds a way’ as a way of warning the creator of Jurassic Park John Hammond played by Richard Attenborough that his project might go out of control. Director Colin Trevorrow, who had directed Jurassic World, has a credit on the sequel’s script along with Derek Connolly.

Jurassic World was the fourth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It was set after 22 years after the events of the first film occurred, taking place on the same island called Isla Nublar off the coast of Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Irrfan Khan also had a role as the owner of the Jurassic World. It became the highest grossing film of the series. It also received rave reviews, but most critics argued that it was not as good as the original.

