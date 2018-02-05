Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom new trailer: The dinosaur rampage turns a whole lot darker

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom second trailer is out. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom second trailer is out.

New footage of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was aired during the Super Bowl along with trailers of Mission Impossible: Fallout, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Avengers: Infinity War and others. This is the second trailer for the sequel to Steven Spielberg’s 1990s dinosaur trilogy and it builds upon the first trailer that came last year.

As the previous trailer established, Isla Nublar is about to explode and the new clip captures the roaring volcano in action. The explosive new featurette is full of new footage and insights into the movie and also shows the franchise’s most memorable characters, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) turning to Jurassic World on a rescue mission to save “the remaining dinosaurs from an extinction-level event.”

“Jurassic World, the island, all of that is in the past,” says the narrator’s voice in the trailer. “I want to show you the future.” And we are taken to a scene where Dallas’ character asks about a caged dino (?), “What is that thing?” “They made it,” responds one of the kids.

Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s new trailer here:

However, unlike the previous trailer, this one has no footage of the much-loved character, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. Previously Jeff was seen in a new salt and pepper look and his leather jacket had been replaced by a sharp black suit. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had also erupted waves of fanfare with the announcement that it will feature life-like, animatronic animals controlled by the set’s team.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s first trailer:

This is the first time that director JA Bayona (The Impossible) is working with the epic-action franchise. It is said that the director has been brought in to bring a whole new darker side and that is clearly visible in the trailer’s opening sequence itself. The claws of presumably a T-Rex moving towards a girl sleeping in her bed occupy the first 10 seconds of the teaser and the way it has been shot by the makers will definitely send chills down your spine.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to roam in the theaters on June 22, 2018.

