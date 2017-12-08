Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer: Chris Pratt’s new mission includes rescuing dinosaurs from an exploding island, watch video

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer starring Chris Pratt is here. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer starring Chris Pratt is here.

The trailer of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom launched today and Chris Pratt’s new film looks like a battle between humans and dinosaurs. The film is a sequel to Jurassic World which had released in 2015. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back in their roles as Owen and Claire.The latter has come to inform him about the dangers faced by the dinosaurs. She needs Owen’s help for a rescue operation from an island that is about to explode.

In one of the scenes, a judge questions, “Do these animals deserve the same protection as given to other species?”

“These creatures were here before us and if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us,” says Jeff Goldblum.

Owen who shares a strong bond with one of the dinosaurs, Blue, tries to save these creatures. But the question is, will these creatures reciprocate his emotions? How likely are they willing to fight against their own kind to protect the humans?

As Owen is driven to rescue Blue, he gets stuck in an unstable island where lava begins to rain down. He is stuck there with Claire who has new found respect for these animals. At one point when Chris Pratt screams “RUN” while trying to run away from a volcanic eruption, it remains unclear, if the dinosaurs running behind him were chasing him or running away with him. With all the wonder, adventure and thrills, the second installment of Jurassic World looks promising.

Directed by JA Bayona, the film also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Steven Spielberg who previously directed the Jurassic Park trilogy is one of the executive producers along with Trevorrow. The producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley and Belen Atienza. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to release on June 22, 2018.

