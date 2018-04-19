Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom trailer: It’s Chris Pratt and Blue against another terrifying hybrid, watch video

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits the theatres on June 22. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits the theatres on June 22.

The final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has dropped on the internet and it is every bit terrifying. While the previous trailers revealed that the dinosaur theme park Isla Nublar is about to explode and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) take up a rescue mission yet again, this new and final trailer proves that director JA Bayona is actually making an effort to add a new dimension to the Jurassic World franchise.

The trailer starts with a lighter moment when Chris is trying to get past a tranquilized T-rex and is smashed to one corner of a container in the process. But all that quickly fades as the dino re-gains consciousness and Chris just jumps out of a life-and-death situation. Through the rest of the trailer, we find out how Claire and Owen are requested by Rafe Spall’s Eli Mills to help him rescue 11 species of the dinosaurs from the island, including Owen’s pet raptor Blue.

“Hey Blue, you know me,’ he tells her. ‘Come with me, you know you can’t stay here,” says Owen to pacify Blue at the island. And right after that happens, Mills’ evil plan is unveiled. This is no rescue mission, in fact, this is a mission to capture predators, train them and sell them to the highest bidders. “The man who proved raptors can follow orders… you never thought how many millions a trained predator might be worth?” says Mills.

Even BD Wong’s Henry Wu, the former head geneticist at Jurassic World is also introduced in the latter part. Do people ever learn from their mistakes? (Cue: Indominus Rex). The new genetically enhanced dino, who is described to be “the most dangerous creature to ever walk the earth” wreaks havoc on the planet. He chomps off a man dangling from a flying helicopter, ravaging through a group of surfers and scaring the wits out of a kid in her bedroom. But looks like Blue and Owen are ready to take on this creature.

Our favourite Jurassic scientist Jeff Goldblum also makes an appearance towards the end, though in a shot that we have seen in the previous trailers. “These creatures were here before us, and if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us,” he remarks. “Welcome to Jurassic World.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will roam in the theatres on June 22.

