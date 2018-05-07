Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom to release in India two weeks before the US

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom will now release on June 8. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom will now release on June 8.

The sequel to 2015 megahit Jurassic World will hit the Indian screens two weeks before its release in the US. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues the story of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and his adventures with dinosaurs, the prehistoric beasts with whom our fascination will never die. Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum also star in the second installment. JA Bayona has taken over the reins from Colin Trevorrow who will return to direct the third part. This news is important because of what it entails. Hollywood studios are finally recognising India for the lucrative market it is.

Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the biggest star of Indian film industry, recently said that wherever Hollywood has gone, it has destroyed the local film industries. This fear is understandable. Avengers: Infinity War, the biggest superhero movie yet, is earning as much as the biggest blockbusters and is showing no signs of slowing down in its second week. It says something when the biggest Indian film studios were afraid to release their films around its release. Even the movies that were released the following week – Omerta and 102 Not Out are being pummelled by the big Marvel mashup. Hollywood knows this perfectly well that market for American films in India has never been bigger.

Here is the official synopsis, “It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will release on June 8 instead of the previous June 22.

