Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom new teaser: Chris Pratt battles massive dinos on the loose, watch video

Chris Pratt in a still from the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer. Chris Pratt in a still from the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer.

A new teaser for Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom has landed on the internet ahead of the official trailer release on Wednesday. Though the clip is only 30-seconds long, it gives some fantastic new insights into the Fallen Kingdom of the dinosaurs. With some surreal VFX, the video manages to capture your senses even in this short span of time.

The clip opens with a shot of Chris Pratt standing awfully close to a dinosaur’s eye. The camera swiftly zooms over the open eye of the T-rex and it is horrifying in every sense of the word. As was established with the previous trailers for Jurassic World, Isla Nublar, which served as the natural habitat of the dinosaurs for a long time, is about to explode and the dinos have now encroached on the land of normal human life. “These creatures were there before us and if we are not careful, they are going to be here after us,” says a voiceover in the latter part of the video.

This short clip is genuine proof of what great VFX can do to a film. There comes a shot in the middle of the teaser where the Isla Nublar volcano is exploding in the background and a terrific life-size T-rex is rocking the screen with his screeching roar. An ant-size Chris and the rest of the band of humans are standing nearby. It is such stunning shot, have a look here:

A screengrab from the new teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. A screengrab from the new teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The video also features Jeff Goldblum in his Dr Ian Malcolm avatar. “Welcome to Jurassic World!” he mouths while sporting a new salt-and-pepper look and leather jacket. The trailer ends with the previously seen shot of the T-rex entering the room of a little girl.

Prepare to be terrified.

I’m shaking in my boots (not heels😉)! 🦖🦕 #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/TtkkMUBdAB — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) April 13, 2018

😵 Oh man. Is it too early to start getting excited about this!? Gonna be sooo doooope!!!! 😬 http://t.co/xKlHn7CiI6 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 14, 2018

This is the first time that director JA Bayona (The Impossible) is working with the epic-action franchise. It is said that the director has been brought in to bring a whole new darker side and that has been clearly visible in all the released screeners for the film.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to roam in the theatres on June 22, 2018.

