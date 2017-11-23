Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom sneak peek: Chris Pratt is back with a cute little dinosaur but we know it is going to turn into a beast

Chris Pratt is back as Owen in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. Chris Pratt is back as Owen in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World, the first film in the sequel trilogy series, enthralled the audience in 2015. But there are more films yet to come and director Colin Trevorrow shared a sneak peek from the upcoming film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on his Twitter handle. The small clip has Chris Pratt, reprising his character from the previous film Owen Grady and a cute little dinosaur, who in all likelihood will turn into a killing machine. Colin shared this clip with the caption, “From our Jurassic family to yours.”

The original Jurassic Park trilogy series first started in 1993. With much less CGI than what is available today, director Steven Spielberg created dinosaurs that felt life like to the audience. The original trilogy ended in 2001. But the franchise was revived in 2015. The story began on the same island where disaster struck two deacdes ago but the place has since then been revived and a new theme park has been built on the island and this one too has dinosaurs. Things go awry when technical difficulties lead to dinosaurs going rogue and this time they are even more dangerous and they have been created using different genes from different animals.

Jurassic Park series was much loved by the audience back in the 90s but the subsequent films lacked the charm that was held by the original film. The sequel trilogy will have another film after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but the film’s title and release date is yet to be announced.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled to release in June 2018 and along with Chris Pratt, the film will also star Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, James Cromwell and Jeff Goldblum.

