Jungle trailer: Daniel Radcliffe unravels the true story of travellers, watch video

What is it like to leave everything that you’re doing, quit living a mundane life and set out on an adventure? Yes, it all sounds exciting and romantic when you read such quotes on social media with hashtags like #wanderlust. The trailer of Daniel Radcliffe’s upcoming film, Jungle just disillusioned us and reflected the harsh truth about the life of a traveller.

It all begins romantically with Daniel Radcliffe packing his bags, greeting strangers, meeting new people, as soon they reach a zone in a forest and that’s when our story begins. Fellow travellers decide to go on an expedition to the Amazon, but it turns out one of them is a traitor and does not have the right kind of benevolence for the team with whom he has set out. Once they reach absolute wilderness, one of them ditches them in the thick dense jungle, and the group struggles to survive with whatever elements that they are able to find.

In between dangerous hiking scenes, and glimpses of injured bodies, we get to see a moment where Daniel appears to be shirtless and lips heavily locked in a passionate kiss.

But is it a hallucination or something that happened for real? Nevertheless, it was hard to miss the similarities between the moment from this film and another famous scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part One, where Daniel locked lips with Emma Watson while wearing silver paint.

The chilling real-life story is based on Yossi Ghinsberg’s book – Jungle: A Harrowing True Story of Survival in the Amazon.

