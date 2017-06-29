Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle: Unlike Robin Williams’ film, Dwayne Johnson movie has a comic surfeit

Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has a more modern and comic touch. Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has a more modern and comic touch.

The trailer of action star Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle released today. Unlike Robin Williams’ Jumanji which explored the chaos introduced by a board game, the sequel tells the chaos brought by a video game. Subtly, the film is similar to Sylvester Stallone film, Spy Kids 3 : Game Over, where a small portion of the movie reflected how the people we meet in the virtual world are quite different from what they are in real life.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has a more modern and comic touch. All is not well, as it seems for a group of teenagers who innocently set out to play a video game, but instead falls in to a different kind of virtual trap. They become characters in a video game when they get sucked into the game while it gets turned on while taking on the role of different characters in the virtual setting. Now to escape from this trap, they are forced to play it in order to get back to their own world. Here the film also finds its familiarity with Zathura: A Space Adventure.

Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle has been directed by Jake Kasdan who has previously directed popular films like Bad Teacher, Friends With Kid and Sex Tape to name a few. The movie stars Johnson alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The film is goofy, with a lot of comic action sequences mostly with animals. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to premiere on December this year.

