Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle teaser: Dwayne Johnson film is high on action and adventure, watch video

‘The Game has Changed’ in the new trailer tease of the upcoming sequel of Jumanji titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The trailer tease was released on the movie’s official Twitter handle. The 20-second long footage starts with the ‘Jumanji’ game buried on a beach. As the clip moves forward, we get glimpses of stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in action. The trailer teaser gives us a sense of the action and adventure the fans can expect.

Recently, Jack Black confirmed that the presence of the late Robin Williams will be felt in this upcoming sequel.The story focuses on four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

A game for those who seek to find, a way to leave their world behind. See the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer tomorrow! #JumanjiMovie pic.twitter.com/hpN6IM5Rc7 — Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) June 28, 2017

Jumanji also stars Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner. The original Jumanji, released in 1996, was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in the lead roles. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is slated for a December 20 release.

