Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle box office: Dwayne Johnson starrer surpasses Justice League

Jumanji 2 surpasses DC's behemoth, Justice League.

The loose sequel to 1995’s classic starring Robin Williams, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has become a huge success for its makers. The film has 75% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes which is surprising as Dwayne Johnson, while known for making blockbusters, is not an actor critics would like. But this time, his performance is loved by both critics and audiences. In box office terms, too, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has churned up 666.17 million dollars at worldwide box office. It has, thus, exceeded Justice League’s collection of 654.4 million dollars, according to boxofficemojo.com.

Justice League was a long anticipated movie based on DC’s best superheroes in the vein of Marvel’s Avengers but it failed to create the magic Warner Bros and DC Films had hoped. Despite a budget of 350 million dollars, which makes it one of the most expensive movies of all time, Justice League has failed to break even globally, once you include the promotion and marketing costs that invariably come with big-budget superhero movies. After Justice League, the future of DC movies seems uncertain.

Jumanji 2 has proved to be more resilient as it even overtook Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the daily box office soon after its release. While the first film was based on the board-game Jumanji, the sequel replaces it with a video-game, to perhaps reflect the times.

Dwayne Johnson plays one of the children who are sucked into the video game and play a typecast character there. And they have to beat the game to escape from it. This simple, fun formula has struck gold with children and families.

