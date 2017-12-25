Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle actor Dwayne Johnson is ‘blown away’ by reactions to the film

Jumanji 2 star Dwayne Johnson recently posted a video on Instagram thanking his fans. Jumanji 2 star Dwayne Johnson recently posted a video on Instagram thanking his fans.

Dwayne Johnson says he is overwhelmed by the audiences’ reaction to his latest release, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. The 45-year-old actor said he is grateful to the people for showering their love on the film, making the occasion even special with Christmas festivities around.

“Grateful and blown away by your reactions after watching #JUMANJI. I wanted to make a fun Christmas movie for generations of families to enjoy around the world. I also wanted to make a movie for all the lovers out there… When the sun goes down, the sexy smoldering eyebrow goes up when you see the movie. Yup, nine months from now they’ll all be delivered… #JumanjiBabies. Enjoy the movie!” Johnson wrote alongside a video of himself.

In the clip, the professional wrestler-turned-actor thanked the people for making Jumanji… a “must-see movie”. “The biggest weekend of 2017 is among us, we have Christmas weekend, we have Jumanji weekend, Christmas and Jumanji all wrapped up in one. I want to say guys thank you so so much…” Johnson said.

One of the highest-paid actors in the showbiz, Dwayne had recently received a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and was overwhelmed with the acknowledgement.

“You don’t have success alone. You don’t do it alone,” the actor had said on the occasion. “It takes a team so I‘m so grateful right now to recognise a few people in my life and it is just a few and they are here, and without them there would be no me.”

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle had released on December 20 this year.

