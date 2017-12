While promoting Jumanji for his Indian fans, Dwayne Johnson recently tried his luck at cricket. While promoting Jumanji for his Indian fans, Dwayne Johnson recently tried his luck at cricket.

Dwayne Johnson, better known by his ring name, The Rock, has a big release, Jumanji 2: Welcome to the Jungle, coming up in India on December 29. The film has already been released in the US and has received mostly positive reviews but since he has, as he himself proudly says, “millions of fans” in India, he will be hoping that the film is a success in the country, since it is a huge market.

As part of the promotion of the film, which is a sequel to Robin Williams’ classic, Dwayne Johnson has appeared in a genuinely funny video released by the studio behind the film, Sony, in which he tries to decipher the signals umpires give in cricket (which, as he says, is India’s national obsession) to denote decisions.

It is not a surprise that he fails. But the answers he give in response to the signals are hilarious. When an umpire points a finger towards the sky (that means out), he says the umpire is saying “You are number one.” Then after being shown a clip of an umpire signalling the ‘TV sign,’ when the actor is asked about the same, he jokes saying that the umpire is explaining how all of the actor’s amazing personality cannot be put into a box.

.@TheRock‘s in a never-seen-before avatar for the millions of ? fans! Check out what he’s cooking & catch Jumanji in cinemas. @SonyPicsIndia pic.twitter.com/rZRG61XWgM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 24, 2017

The fun interaction continues as Dwayne is asked to guess different cricket terminologies. For the first question, the actor surprisingly gives the correct answer and says, “Helicopter shot.” And then he goes on to correctly guess other terms of the game as well. Towards the end of the video, Dwayne says that he would love to play cricket once, and signs off, wishing the Indian cricket team good luck for their upcoming matches.

