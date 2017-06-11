Julie Andrews won’t appear in Mary Poppins Returns

Julie Andrews doesn’t want to make an appearance in the film, Mary Poppin Returns Julie Andrews doesn’t want to make an appearance in the film, Mary Poppin Returns

Hollywood actor Julie Andrews doesn’t want to make an appearance in the film, Mary Poppin Returns, according to director Rob Marshall. The 81-year-old actress, who played the magical nanny in the 1964 musical fantasy film, is backing the forthcoming project and is pleased that Marshall has chosen Emily Blunt to portray the leading role because she thinks she’s amazing, reported Entertainment Weekly. Marshall said, “Julie was incredibly gracious. We talked about it in a very general way but she made it clear right up front.

She said, ‘This is Emily’s show, and I really want it to be Emily’s show. I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins. I don’t want that.’ I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant. Julie will always be, for me and for everybody, the most astonishing performance as Mary Poppins, winning the Oscar and bursting onto the scene so brilliantly. But Emily is the perfect person to carry the torch, and I know Julie feels the exact same way.”

The sequel of Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns, casts Emily Blunt in lead role. With songs like,’ A Spoonful Of Sugar’, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’, and ‘A Step In Time’ Mary Poppins became Britain’s most favourite Nanny.

Mary Poppins, the movie based on the popular children’s books by author P.L. Travers, followed a magical flying British nanny as she improved the lives of the unhappy Banks family with the aid of chirpy Cockney chimney sweep Bert, played by Dick Van Dyke. “The new film will be set in Depression-era London, the setting of Travers’ stories, and will see Mary Poppins return to the now grown up Jane Banks, Michael Banks and his three children after they suffer a personal loss”, a representative at Disney said.

