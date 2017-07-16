Julianne Moore: Having kids has enriched my life

Julianne Moore is working with “Everytown for Gun Safety” and has launched Everytown Creative Council, which unites creative people who are in support of the prevention of gun violence. (Source: AP) Julianne Moore is working with “Everytown for Gun Safety” and has launched Everytown Creative Council, which unites creative people who are in support of the prevention of gun violence. (Source: AP)

Veteran actress Julianne Moore says her family is the center of her world.The 56-year-old actress, who has kids Caleb, 19, and Liv, 15, with husband Bart Freundlich, says she never expected to have kids will impact of her life so much, reported Femalefirst. “My husband and our two children are the centers of my world. Having children has enriched my life more than I ever expected or imagined it would,” Moore says. The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress says she tries not to stay away from her director husband and their kids for a longer period of time. “I’ve always been conscious of not being separated from my family for too long. My rule is that I never spend more than two weeks away and we always find a way to see each other.

“For a long time, I’ve avoided working away from home where it’s impossible to fly back for weekends. But otherwise, I feel I live a very normal life. I still cherish the time I spend at home. The older I get, the more fulfilling life has become for me and I feel more in touch than ever with who I am,” Moore says.

The actor earlier told People magazine,”I remember my daughter came to work with me that day. I was doing a movie in Queens and when we got into the van, I actually said to the driver, ‘Turn the radio off.’ She was young so the whole day, I kept the TV and the radio off. “She had her phone with her and she said, ‘Mommy, did some kids get shot?’ I was like, ‘I’ve had it.’ I said to my husband ‘I’ve got to do something. This is the one thing that I need to say something about. This is my responsibility as a parent.”

