Julia Stambler is not afraid that boyfriend Charlie Sheen is HIV positive

Charlie Sheen’s new girlfriend Julia Stambler is not afraid of the fact that her beau is HIV-positive. According to sources, Stambler wants to spread the word that their relationship is a “buzzkill”, reports tmz.com.

“Julia and Charlie believe there are surefire ways to avoid contracting the virus — anti-viral medicines and, of course, protection,” said a source. Sheen has said his HIV-levels are “undetectable” and Stambler says that gives her even more reassurance. “Julia is hurt that many of her friends are warning her to stay clear of Charlie because of him being HIV-positive, and she thinks they’re ignorant and living in the fearful past. She also thinks it’s a terrible message to send to people who are HIV-positive,” the source added. Sheen’s former wife, Brooke Mueller, introduced him to Stambler, and she is said to be happy with their relationship.

Their relationship was brought to the public eyes when Charlie brought his new girlfriend to his daughter Lola’s 12th birthday celebrations at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica a few days ago. Speaking to paparazzi outside the restaurant, he said “It’s my daughter’s birthday. She’s 12. This is my girlfriend, that’s Jools. No one’s got a photo of us yet.” Charlie Sheen went on the Today show to disclose his HIV-positive status in November 2015.

Charlie’s last marriage was to actress Brooke Mueller, who got a restraining order against the actor in 2011. He had been one of the highest paid actors on Television with his show, Two and A Half Men. But his erratic behavior and drug abuse led to the makers opting out of the contract.

