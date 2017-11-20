Julia Roberts starrer Wonder to release in India on December 1

Wonder stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay in the lead roles. Wonder stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay in the lead roles.

Family drama Wonder, based on R.J. Palacios 2012 eponymous bestseller, will make its way to the big screen in India on December 1 through PVR Pictures.

Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, Wonder tells the story of a 10-year-old boy (Tremblay), born with facial deformities who makes the transition from home schooling to a private school.The film is directed by American novelist, screenwriter and film director Stephen Chbosky.

Roberts said in a statement, “I read the book with my kids, I loved it, they loved it. I couldn’t put the book down. It is such a powerful way of telling people how they should behave to others.

“It reminded me to find moments in every day to choose the nice approach with other peopFle. I hurled myself to the mercy of the producers and asked them to please, let me be in this movie. I wanted to be the mom.”

Tremblay said he, along with his parents, researched about facial differences online to learn about it, in preparation for the role.

“I found a group of kids in sick kids hospital who are affected by facial deformities. I sent them a video asking them about their experiences, tips, anything they wanted me to know. Later, I got letters from them with their experiences and tips and I put it all in a binder and would read it before my scenes,” he said.

The film which was released in the United States on November 17 is working well at the box office and has garnered rave reviews both from the critics and the audience.

